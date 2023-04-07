Iraq Closed Airspace for Russian Plane, Causing 4-Hour Delay - Rossiya Airline Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) A Russian civil plane flying from Yekaterinburg to Sharm El Sheikh was denied access to Iraq's airspace and had to change direction, which resulted in landing in Egypt four hours behind schedule, Rossiya Airlines representative told Sputnik on Friday.

"A Boeing 737 operating the flight FV5569 from Yekaterinburg to Sharm El Sheikh and having all flight permits was not admitted to the airspace of Iraq without explanation. The plane has made several rounds in the sky over Iran and was sent by dispatching services to an alternative airfield in Sochi," the spokesperson said.

He noted that at night all flight permits were approved again. The plane was prepared immediately and it departed toward the destination airport at 11:43 p.m. (20:43 GMT). The arrival was delayed for four hours.