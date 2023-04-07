Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Iraq Closed Airspace For Russian Plane, Causing 4-Hour Delay - Rossiya Airline Official

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Iraq Closed Airspace for Russian Plane, Causing 4-Hour Delay - Rossiya Airline Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) A Russian civil plane flying from Yekaterinburg to Sharm El Sheikh was denied access to Iraq's airspace and had to change direction, which resulted in landing in Egypt four hours behind schedule, Rossiya Airlines representative told Sputnik on Friday.

"A Boeing 737 operating the flight FV5569 from Yekaterinburg to Sharm El Sheikh and having all flight permits was not admitted to the airspace of Iraq without explanation. The plane has made several rounds in the sky over Iran and was sent by dispatching services to an alternative airfield in Sochi," the spokesperson said.

He noted that at night all flight permits were approved again. The plane was prepared immediately and it departed toward the destination airport at 11:43 p.m. (20:43 GMT). The arrival was delayed for four hours.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Egypt Iraq Sochi Yekaterinburg All From Airport P

Recent Stories

Federal govt asks CJP Bandial to step down after J ..

Federal govt asks CJP Bandial to step down after Justice Minnallah’s decision

7 minutes ago
 Justice Athar Minallah's Ruling: Suo Motu on Punja ..

Justice Athar Minallah's Ruling: Suo Motu on Punjab and KP Elections Dismissed b ..

29 minutes ago
 Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

1 hour ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

2 hours ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

3 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.