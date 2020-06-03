UrduPoint.com
Iraq Committed To OPEC+ Deal On Output Cuts - Oil Ministry Representative

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:41 PM

Iraq Committed to OPEC+ Deal on Output Cuts - Oil Ministry Representative

Iraq is committed to the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts, the representative of the country's Oil Ministry, Asem Jihad told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Iraq is committed to the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts, the representative of the country's Oil Ministry, Asem Jihad told Sputnik.

"Iraq reaffirms its commitment to full support for oil output within OPEC+ and believes that oil producers can work as one team to ensure that the oil market is stabilized. Iraq complies with the agreement despite financial and technological conditions it is now facing," Jihad said.

