Iraq condemns terrorists attack in Cairo

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Iraq's Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Egypt's Cairo that claimed the lives of civilians and wounded others.

"Iraq strongly condemns the terrorist attack that targeted our brothers in Egypt, which claimed the lives of civilians and injured others," the ministry's spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said in a statement.

"As Iraq affirms its rejection to terrorism in all its forms, it stands with the international community in confronting terrorism, and supports all good efforts aimed at eliminating extremism and violence," al-Sahaf said.

Al-Sahaf said that Iraq supports the Egyptian government's efforts to maintain the security and stability of its country, and expressed Iraq's readiness to assist in facing the threat of terrorism, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, up to 20 people were killed and 47 others wounded by a huge blast in central Cairo caused by a multi-vehicle crash, Egypt's Health Ministry said.

However, a statement by the Egyptian Interior Ministry said that the car causing a blast has been found containing explosives, and it was meant "to be used in a terrorist operation."