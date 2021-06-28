UrduPoint.com
Iraq Condemns US Airstrike On Border With Syria, Pledges To Investigate - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Iraq denounces the US airstrike against Shia militia on the Iraqi-Syrian border and will investigate the attack, Yehia Rasool, the spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief, said on Monday.

On late Sunday, the Pentagon said that US military aircraft had struck facilities of the Iranian-backed militants - Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) - in the Syrian-Iraqi border region in response to attacks against American interests in Iraq.

According to Syrian state television, the airstrikes likely left a child killed and three people injured.

"We condemn the US airstrike ... This is a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and national security following all international resolutions," Rasool said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Iraq will investigate the attack and undertake all necessary measures to avoid such situations in the future, Rasool specified.

The spokesman added Iraq is not an arena for settling scores.

