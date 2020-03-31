Iraq Confirms 83 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 630 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Iraq has recorded 83 new coronavirus cases, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the middle Eastern country has increased to 630, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The central Najaf province has recorded 18 cases, the biggest daily increase among the Iraqi provinces, according to the ministry.

Four coronavirus-infected patients died on Monday, and nine people fully recovered from COVID-19. The total number of recoveries has climbed to 152, and the death toll has reached 46.

The Iraqi government has imposed a curfew in the country until April 11 with an aim to stop the spread of the coronavirus.