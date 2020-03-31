UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Confirms 83 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 630 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Iraq Confirms 83 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 630 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Iraq has recorded 83 new coronavirus cases, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the middle Eastern country has increased to 630, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The central Najaf province has recorded 18 cases, the biggest daily increase among the Iraqi provinces, according to the ministry.

Four coronavirus-infected patients died on Monday, and nine people fully recovered from COVID-19. The total number of recoveries has climbed to 152, and the death toll has reached 46.

The Iraqi government has imposed a curfew in the country until April 11 with an aim to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Iraq Died April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

12 minutes ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

27 minutes ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

27 minutes ago

Formula One simulator keeps French driver Ocon in ..

12 minutes ago

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.