Iraq Confirms Record High of Daily COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Since Outbreak- Authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Iraq has registered nearly 2,500 new cases of the coronavirus and 107 new deaths over the past 24 hours, which marks a new record high in the daily increment in infections and deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Iraq for the first time saw over 2,000 new daily coronavirus cases.

"The Health Ministry's labs have registered 2,473 cases of infection in the past 24 hours. In addition, 107 fatalities and 1,237 recoveries have been recorded," the ministry said.

The update brings the total number of those infected in Iraq to 39,139, and the death toll has thus risen to 1,437.

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus has reached 18,051.

Over 19,000 are still being treated for COVID-19, with more than 200 of them in intensive care, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry warned on Monday that the country is nearing the peak of the epidemic. Iraq still has a curfew in place. Domestic and international flights have been suspended, and educational facilities remain shut as well.