Iraq deadline to appoint prime minister looms, protesters unyielding

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraqi political leaders faced a midnight deadline Thursday to choose a new prime minister to run a country shaken by months of unprecedented street protests that have left hundreds dead

If parliament fails to propose a candidate from inter-party negotiations to replace outgoing Adel Abdel Mahdi, then President Barham Saleh has the right to appoint a premier himself.

But if lawmakers do not approve his choice and the post remains vacant at midnight, then the constitution will place Saleh himself in the role, though for just 15 days.

The current parliament is the most divided in Iraq's recent history. On Wednesday, deputies failed to agree on amending the electoral law -- the only significant reform proposed by authorities to appease protester demands -- rescheduling it to its next meeting on Monday.

Following elections last year, no bloc was able to establish the majority necessary to put its nomination for premier to a vote.