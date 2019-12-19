UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Deadline To Appoint Prime Minister Looms, Protesters Unyielding

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:19 PM

Iraq deadline to appoint prime minister looms, protesters unyielding

Iraqi political leaders faced a midnight deadline Thursday to choose a new prime minister to run a country shaken by months of unprecedented street protests that have left hundreds dead

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraqi political leaders faced a midnight deadline Thursday to choose a new prime minister to run a country shaken by months of unprecedented street protests that have left hundreds dead.

If parliament fails to propose a candidate from inter-party negotiations to replace outgoing Adel Abdel Mahdi, then President Barham Saleh has the right to appoint a premier himself.

But if lawmakers do not approve his choice and the post remains vacant at midnight, then the constitution will place Saleh himself in the role, though for just 15 days.

The current parliament is the most divided in Iraq's recent history. On Wednesday, deputies failed to agree on amending the electoral law -- the only significant reform proposed by authorities to appease protester demands -- rescheduling it to its next meeting on Monday.

Following elections last year, no bloc was able to establish the majority necessary to put its nomination for premier to a vote.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Parliament Vote Iraq Post From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan speaks up for refugees

32 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai supports flourishing UAE arts scen ..

36 minutes ago

Sudanese celebrate, demand justice on uprising ann ..

1 minute ago

Participation in election with dual nationality, a ..

1 minute ago

Govt to promote innovations, information technolog ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority inspects 2,209 food points, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.