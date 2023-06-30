Open Menu

Iraq Demands Sweden Extradites Iraqi Immigrant Who Burned Quran - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 12:30 AM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Iraq demands that Swedish authorities extradite the Iraqi immigrant that is responsible of the burning of the Quran in Stockholm, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, media reported that the Swedish police allowed the protest action featuring the burning of a Quran near the main mosque in Stockholm on the day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the decision of the police was "legal but inappropriate."

"The person who insulted the Holy Quran is an Iraqi national, so we demand that the Swedish authorities hand him over to the Iraqi government for trial in accordance with Iraqi laws," Al-Sahhaf said.

