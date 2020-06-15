UrduPoint.com
Iraq Did Not Ask Gazprom Neft To Cut Production On Badra, Sarqala Due To OPEC+ Deal - CEO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Iraq Did Not Ask Gazprom Neft to Cut Production on Badra, Sarqala Due to OPEC+ Deal - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Iraqi government did not ask Gazprom Neft to reduce production at projects Badra and Sarqala because of the OPEC+ deal, the company's CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"The Iraqi government did not raise the question of the need to reduce production at Badra and Sarqala fields," Dyukov said at a press conference.

