Iraq Did Not Ask Gazprom Neft to Cut Production on Badra, Sarqala Due to OPEC+ Deal - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Iraqi government did not ask Gazprom Neft to reduce production at projects Badra and Sarqala because of the OPEC+ deal, the company's CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"The Iraqi government did not raise the question of the need to reduce production at Badra and Sarqala fields," Dyukov said at a press conference.