Iraq, Egypt, Jordan to Hold Summit Soon - Iraqi Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Baghdad will soon host a summit of Iraqi, Egyptian and Jordanian leaders, the Iraqi foreign minister said Monday, days after the meeting was postponed due to a fatal train crash in central Egypt.

"We expect the summit to take place soon," Fuad Hussein said after a meeting with Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and Egypt's Sameh Shoukry.

He did not name a date but said the trilateral summit would be held "at the earliest opportunity." The diplomats discussed Syria, Yemen and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Jordanian King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi were due to meet in the Iraqi capital on March 27. They last met in Aman in August.