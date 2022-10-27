UrduPoint.com

Iraq Envoy On Putin's Proposal To Overhaul UN Says Baghdad Supports Reforms

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Iraq Envoy on Putin's Proposal to Overhaul UN Says Baghdad Supports Reforms

Baghdad is in favor of reforming the UN and the Security Council, Iraqi Ambassador to the United Nations Mohammed Bahr Aluloom told Sputnik on the sidelines of the IAEA ministerial on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Baghdad is in favor of reforming the UN and the Security Council, Iraqi Ambassador to the United Nations Mohammed Bahr Aluloom told Sputnik on the sidelines of the IAEA ministerial on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday changing the structure of the United Nations and the UN Security Council to reflect the world's diversity.

"We support any reform, we support any reform at the United Nations and the Security Council," Aluloom said when asked about Putin's proposal.

Related Topics

World United Nations Baghdad Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

48 seconds ago
 Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, ..

Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, Current Price Balance Suitabl ..

50 seconds ago
 World Must Use Nuclear Power Plants to Hit Paris C ..

World Must Use Nuclear Power Plants to Hit Paris Climate Targets - Turkish Offic ..

52 seconds ago
 Turkey Interested in Cooperating With Russia on Sm ..

Turkey Interested in Cooperating With Russia on Small Modular Nuke Technology - ..

54 seconds ago
 Lack of access to healthy food may raise risk of d ..

Lack of access to healthy food may raise risk of death from heart failure: study ..

19 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.