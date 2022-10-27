Baghdad is in favor of reforming the UN and the Security Council, Iraqi Ambassador to the United Nations Mohammed Bahr Aluloom told Sputnik on the sidelines of the IAEA ministerial on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Baghdad is in favor of reforming the UN and the Security Council, Iraqi Ambassador to the United Nations Mohammed Bahr Aluloom told Sputnik on the sidelines of the IAEA ministerial on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday changing the structure of the United Nations and the UN Security Council to reflect the world's diversity.

"We support any reform, we support any reform at the United Nations and the Security Council," Aluloom said when asked about Putin's proposal.