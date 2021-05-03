UrduPoint.com
Iraq Evacuates Citizens From Virus-stricken India

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:33 PM

BAGHDAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Iraq on Monday began evacuating its nationals from India amid the spread of corona-virus pandemic in the south Asian country.

"Iraqi Airways launched first exceptional flights to India to evacuate Iraqi citizens stranded there due to the spread of corona-virus," airline chief Kifah Hussein said in a statement.

He said all official approvals have been obtained from the Iraqi and Indian authorities for bringing the Iraqi nationals back home.

India has registered another global record in daily corona-virus infections with over 350,000 cases since April 22. The country's overall tally reached over 19,9 million cases, including 218,959 fatalities.

