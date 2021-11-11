Iraq Evaluates Possibility of Sending Plane to Belarus to Return Citizens - Politician

Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad are discussing the possibility of sending a plane to Belarus to return citizens, Xosawi Bebekir, a representative of the Kurdish Democratic Party in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad are discussing the possibility of sending a plane to Belarus to return citizens, Xosawi Bebekir, a representative of the Kurdish Democratic Party in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to the latest information that I am aware of, these migrants are not only Kurds, they are generally from Iraq. The Kurdistan Ministry of Internal Affairs is negotiating with Baghdad on preparations for sending an airplane there in order to return those who agree (to come back).

Many people want to return (to Iraq) it seems, but found themselves in such a situation that they cannot return," Bebekir said.

The Kurdish politician said that there is no discussion in helping migrants settle in European countries.

"Negotiations are underway with all parties, both with Poland and Belarus ...They (migratns) are in the cold, in the forest, we are talking about the death of people. If steps are not taken, people may die," Bebekir added.