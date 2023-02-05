UrduPoint.com

Iraq Expecting Russian Foreign Minister With Visit - Reports

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Iraq is expecting a Russian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with a visit on Sunday evening, Iraqi news Agency (INA) reported, citing Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Baghdad this evening," Al-Sahhaf told INA.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed this information to Sputnik, saying that "a high-level delegation will arrive, it will include major oil and gas investment companies."

Al-Sahhaf specified that a meeting between Lavrov and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, was scheduled for Monday. The parties will discuss a number of issues and bilateral relations, as well as the importance of supporting and strengthening cooperation, the INA reported.

