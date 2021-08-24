(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Baghdad expects Moscow to help resolve the situation with refugees trying to break through Belarus to the EU, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We want this," Hussein said when aked whether Moscow could provide assistance in solving the problem.

"I will raise this issue at a meeting with Russian officials, because this is a serious problem affecting the security of Iraq and Iraq's relations with the EU.

We proceed from the interests of Iraq and the Iraqi citizen. If Russia provides assistance, we welcome it," the minister said.

According to Hussein, the Iraqi authorities are in contact with the authorities of Lithuania and the EU. The minister promised that tough measures would be taken against the organizers of illegal migration both in Iraq and beyond.

He noted that it had not yet been possible to establish the reasons for the migrant's death on the territory of Belarus on August 4.