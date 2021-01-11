UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Expects To Receive First Shipments Of Pfizer Vaccine In February - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

Iraq Expects to Receive First Shipments of Pfizer Vaccine in February - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Iraq plans to receive first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease sometime in February, the director general of public health at the health ministry, Riyadh Halfi, said.

According to the INA news agency, the official said that the shipment contract with Pfizer would be signed within a week or two.

"The vaccine will be available at the beginning or middle of next month," Halfi said as quoted by the news agency.

The director general added that the ministry had already come up with a plan for the vaccine, which also deals with the issue of cooling.

Iraq's National Authority for Drug Selection approved an emergency vaccination with the vaccine in late December. The health ministry is also said to have secured a preliminary import deal for 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 602,000 positive tests and almost 13,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Iraq by public health officials.

Related Topics

Import Iraq Riyadh February December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

3 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

3 hours ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.