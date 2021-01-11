Iraq Expects to Receive First Shipments of Pfizer Vaccine in February - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Iraq plans to receive first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease sometime in February, the director general of public health at the health ministry, Riyadh Halfi, said.

According to the INA news agency, the official said that the shipment contract with Pfizer would be signed within a week or two.

"The vaccine will be available at the beginning or middle of next month," Halfi said as quoted by the news agency.

The director general added that the ministry had already come up with a plan for the vaccine, which also deals with the issue of cooling.

Iraq's National Authority for Drug Selection approved an emergency vaccination with the vaccine in late December. The health ministry is also said to have secured a preliminary import deal for 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 602,000 positive tests and almost 13,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Iraq by public health officials.