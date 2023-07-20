Open Menu

Iraq Expels Sweden Envoy As Koran Stomped In Stockholm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Koran stomped in Stockholm

Iraq on Thursday expelled Sweden's ambassador after a man stomped on a copy of the Koran at a Stockholm demonstration just hours after the Swedish embassy in Baghdad was torched over the planned protest

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Iraq on Thursday expelled Sweden's ambassador after a man stomped on a copy of the Koran at a Stockholm demonstration just hours after the Swedish embassy in Baghdad was torched over the planned protest.

Sweden-based Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, 37, stomped and kicked the Koran but left the protest without burning it, just weeks after he set fire to pages of the book outside Stockholm's main mosque.

Sweden and other European countries have previously seen protests where far-right and other activists, citing free speech protections, damage or destroy religious symbols or books, commonly sparking protests and heightening diplomatic tensions.

