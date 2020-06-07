UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Extends Curfew For Extra Week Amid Rise In COVID-19-Related Deaths - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

Iraq Extends Curfew for Extra Week Amid Rise in COVID-19-Related Deaths - Prime Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Saturday that the country's authorities decided to prolong curfew in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19 after 33 new deaths were registered over the past day, the prime minister's press service said in a statement.

As of Friday, Iraq's COVID-19 tally has risen by 1,252 to 11,098, while the death toll now stands at 318. A total of 4,904 people fully recovered from the disease.

"The curfew has been extended for a week from Sunday to Saturday, June 13. A partial curfew will be imposed from June 14 from 06:00 p.

m. to 05:00 a. m., with a full curfew maintained on Thursday, Friday and Saturday," the statement said.

The Iraqi Health Ministry announced on May 18 the isolation regime in six districts of Baghdad for two weeks, as well as the start of a large-scale operation to identify new clusters of COVID-19 in connection with an increase in the spread of the coronavirus in the capital.

The country has imposed curfew, most mosques and churches remain closed, as well as entertainment venues, mass gatherings of citizens are prohibited, and restaurants operate in delivery mode.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq Baghdad May June Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

4 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

3 hours ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

2 hours ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

3 hours ago

PIA plane crash; investigations will be held in tr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.