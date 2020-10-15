UrduPoint.com
Iraq Forms Committee To Develop Timeline For Withdrawal Of US Troops

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Iraq Forms Committee to Develop Timeline for Withdrawal of US Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Iraqi authorities have formed a committee that will coordinate with the United States to develop the timeline for the withdrawal of US troops from the middle Eastern country, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a meeting involving Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, and a range of other security officials.

"The meeting took place at the Foreign Ministry headquarters today, Thursday, October 15, 2020, in which a technical committee emerged to undertake the task of coordinating with the US side to schedule the redeployment of US forces outside Iraq," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry wrote in a press release.

The establishment of the committee follows a series of meetings between US and Iraqi officials over the summer. In August, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhmi traveled to Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump, and a three-year timeline was established for the US withdrawal.

In early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign forces from the country following the US decision to launch a drone attack near Baghdad International Airport that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

