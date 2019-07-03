Iraq Friendly Relations with Syria, Iran Help to Develop Ties with Russia - Safronkov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Iraq's neighborly relations with Syria and Iran help to develop bilateral ties with Moscow including in areas such as counterterrorism, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters.

"Iraq's good-neighborly relations with Syria and Iran are indicators of the country's independence and help to develop bilateral ties between Baghdad and Moscow in many spheres, including in counter-terrorism," Safronkov said on Tuesday.

Safronkov and other members of the UN Security Council visited Iraq on June 28 and 29 and met with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim among other government officials.

The Russian deputy UN envoy said that Iraqi leadership established good relations with countries in the region because outside solutions do not work for Baghdad.

"There is no alternative to good neighborly relations, that is why Iraq decided to develop normal relations with Syria. The internal reality of the country dictates it. Outside recipes represent an illusion that does not work in the middle East," he pointed out.

At the same time, Safronkov noted, the government of Iraq maintains normal relations with the United States.

However, preserving friendship with Washington does not indicate for Iraq that it should be hostile towards Iran.

"Iraq and the United States are engaged in a very complex dialogue regarding Iran. Iraqi leadership says to their Western counterparts that they are not going to be friends with one state by developing hostile relations with another. They say that they maintain normal relations with the United States and they are going to be friends with Iran taking in consideration neighborliness, cultural impact, assistance, and cooperation with Tehran in the fight against terrorism," Safronkov said adding that this issue was discussed during the Security Council's meeting with Iraqi government.

The relationship between Tehran and Washington became increasingly strained after the latter abruptly withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal back in May 2018 and reimposed Iranian sanctions half a year later.

This past May, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark 2015 accord, saying that the deal without the United States failed to protect Tehran's interests.