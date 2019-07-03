UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Friendly Relations With Syria, Iran Help To Develop Ties With Russia - Safronkov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:30 AM

Iraq Friendly Relations with Syria, Iran Help to Develop Ties with Russia - Safronkov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Iraq's neighborly relations with Syria and Iran help to develop bilateral ties with Moscow including in areas such as counterterrorism, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters.

"Iraq's good-neighborly relations with Syria and Iran are indicators of the country's independence and help to develop bilateral ties between Baghdad and Moscow in many spheres, including in counter-terrorism," Safronkov said on Tuesday.

Safronkov and other members of the UN Security Council visited Iraq on June 28 and 29 and met with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim among other government officials.

The Russian deputy UN envoy said that Iraqi leadership established good relations with countries in the region because outside solutions do not work for Baghdad.

"There is no alternative to good neighborly relations, that is why Iraq decided to develop normal relations with Syria. The internal reality of the country dictates it. Outside recipes represent an illusion that does not work in the middle East," he pointed out.

At the same time, Safronkov noted, the government of Iraq maintains normal relations with the United States.

However, preserving friendship with Washington does not indicate for Iraq that it should be hostile towards Iran.

"Iraq and the United States are engaged in a very complex dialogue regarding Iran. Iraqi leadership says to their Western counterparts that they are not going to be friends with one state by developing hostile relations with another. They say that they maintain normal relations with the United States and they are going to be friends with Iran taking in consideration neighborliness, cultural impact, assistance, and cooperation with Tehran in the fight against terrorism," Safronkov said adding that this issue was discussed during the Security Council's meeting with Iraqi government.

The relationship between Tehran and Washington became increasingly strained after the latter abruptly withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal back in May 2018 and reimposed Iranian sanctions half a year later.

This past May, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark 2015 accord, saying that the deal without the United States failed to protect Tehran's interests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Syria Iran Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Iraq Tehran Baghdad Vladimir Putin Same Independence United States Middle East May June 2015 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

3 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

3 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

3 hours ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.