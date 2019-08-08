UrduPoint.com
Iraq Hands Over Remains Of Gulf War Victims To Kuwait - Official

Thu 08th August 2019

Iraq on Thursday handed over to Kuwait the remains of people reported to be missing during the Gulf War, KUNA news reported, citing Rabie Adsani, the head of Kuwaiti delegation at the international tripartite commission and subcommittee tasked with matters regarding prisoners of war

On July 30, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, told Sputnik that the remains, discovered in southern Iraq, were being subjected to DNA checks for identification.

"On Thursday, the Iraqi authorities have handed over to Kuwait the remains of imprisoned and missing Kuwaitis to complete examination, after Kuwaiti laboratory analyzed the samples handed over by Baghdad forensic experts and got positive results," Adsani said.

He also thanked the Iraqi authorities, the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and members of the technical committee from various countries.

On June 20, the Red Cross-affiliated tripartite commission composed of officials from Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Kingdom and France announced the discovery of Kuwaiti remains, along with those belonging to other nationals most likely imprisoned and slain by Saddam Hussein's government during the 1990-1991 Gulf War. The commission will continue searching for the remains of victims of that conflict.

