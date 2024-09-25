Iraq hangs 21 mostly on 'terror' charges: security sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Iraqi authorities have hanged at least 21 people, including a woman, most of them convicted over "terrorism" charges, three security sources said on Wednesday.

"Twenty-one convicts including a woman were executed" on charges including "terrorism" and being part of the Islamic State group, an Iraqi security official told AFP.

The same source said they were executed in Al-Hut prison in the southeastern city of Nassiriya. Two other sources said they were all Iraqi nationals.

A medical source in Dhi Qar province, of which Nassiriya is the capital, said the forensic department had received the bodies of the executed convicts from the prison authority.