Iraq Hangs 21 Mostly On 'terror' Charges: Security Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Iraq hangs 21 mostly on 'terror' charges: security sources

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Iraqi authorities have hanged at least 21 people, including a woman, most of them convicted over "terrorism" charges, three security sources said on Wednesday.

"Twenty-one convicts including a woman were executed" on charges including "terrorism" and being part of the Islamic State group, an Iraqi security official told AFP.

The same source said they were executed in Al-Hut prison in the southeastern city of Nassiriya. Two other sources said they were all Iraqi nationals.

A medical source in Dhi Qar province, of which Nassiriya is the capital, said the forensic department had received the bodies of the executed convicts from the prison authority.

