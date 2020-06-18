UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Has 'No Appetite' For US Forces To Withdraw - CENTCOM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Iraq Has 'No Appetite' for US Forces to Withdraw - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Iraqis do not want to see the complete withdrawal of US forces because they need help fighting the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia), Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday.

"There is no appetite on the part of the Iraqis for a precipitous withdrawal of US forces. They don't want it because they know that we still provide very very good support for them as they continue operations against ISIS [IS]," he said during a webinar.

The United States has confirmed its plans to further decrease the number of servicemen deployed to Iraq, a joint statement of the governments of the United States and Iraq said earlier in the month.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution that demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. The resolution was approved after the United States killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Shia militia group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad. Members of parliament concluded that the US action violated Iraq's sovereignty.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Iran Russia Parliament ISIS Iraq Baghdad United States January From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

1 minute ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Spain to spend 4.2 billion euros to help ravaged t ..

20 seconds ago

Tarbaila dam power generation increases to 3094 MW ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.