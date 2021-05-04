Iraq health minister resigns over deadly hospital fire

Iraq's health minister resigned on Tuesday, ten days after a fire in a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital killed more than 80 people

Hassan al-Tamimi, who joined the government with the backing of powerful Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr, stepped down of his own accord, a government statement said.

The fire, which killed 82 and injured 110, triggered outrage on social media, with a widespread hashtag demanding the health minister be sacked.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, a non-partisan independent who regularly extends a hand to the Sadrists -- the largest parliamentary bloc -- had opted to suspend Tamimi in the wake of the fire, along with a slew of other officials.

The government statement added the cabinet had revoked Tamimi's suspension earlier Tuesday, along with that of Baghdad's governor -- both highly politicised positions in a system known for its clientelism.