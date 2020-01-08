Iraq Hit by 22 Iranian Missiles, 17 of Them Fell on Ain Al Asad Airbase - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) At least 22 Iranian missiles struck Iraq, with at least 17 of them landing on Ain Al Asad Airbase and five on the city of Erbil, the Iraqi military said in a statement on Wednesday.

"From 1.45 to 2.

15 [local time] on January 8, 2020, Iraq was bombed by 22 missiles, 17 of them fell on the Ain Al Asad airbase... and 5 missiles [struck] the city of Erbil, all of them hit the coalition headquarters. There were no casualties recorded within the Iraqi troops. We will provide further details later," the statement said.