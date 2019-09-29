Iraq Hopes to Boost Agricultural Cooperation With Russia - Agricultural Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Iraqi Agricultural Minister Salih Hassani expressed hope on Sunday during the meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov that Baghdad and Moscow would be able to boost agricultural cooperation, the Iraqi ministry said.

"During the meeting Hassani pointed out the importance of joint cooperation between Iraq and the Russian Federation in all spheres, particularly, in agriculture, as well as on searching the ways to raise efficiency of agricultural activities via intensifying experience and information exchanges in line with the strategic plans of the Agriculture Ministry on developing this vital sector," the ministry said in a statement.

Hassani also called on the Russian companies to invest in the Iraqi economy and create joint projects in the sector.

Maksimov, in turn, pointed out the Russian government's readiness to develop the bilateral relations with Iraq, also via creating joint agricultural projects.