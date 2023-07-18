Open Menu

Iraq Impressed With Russia's Stance On Quran Burning Incident In Sweden - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Iraq was positively impressed with Russia's position condemning the Quran burning protest in Sweden, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf told Sputnik.

"We are very impressed with Russia's stance on the incident, which was a horrifying and outrageous act hostile to islam," Al-Sahhaf said.

He noted that Russia's position condemning the incident in Sweden "played an important role."

"We believe that Russia's position comes from the idea of rejecting any manifestations of violence and religious intolerance," the diplomat said.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque in which a Quran was burned. Swedish police authorized the demonstration with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson saying that the permit was "lawful but inappropriate.

"

A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burnt the holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

The desecration and burning of the Quran was condemned by Algeria, Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Uzbekistan, as well as Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Gulf Cooperation Council chief Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also condemned the incident saying that the impunity of its participants can lead to unpredictable catastrophic consequences, and the world community must oppose such illegal actions. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that disrespect for the Quran is a crime in Russia.

More Stories From World