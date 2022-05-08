Iraq Inks Contracts With US, France to Receive Advanced Weapons - Military Commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The Iraqi Defense Ministry has signed contracts with the United States and France to receive advanced weaponry and improve the quality of Iraq's artillery systems, Maj. Gen. Abd Ardawi, the commander of the Iraqi artillery forces, said on Sunday.

"The ministry has concluded contracts with France and US to import advanced weapons, including artillery, which has proven in the recent period and effectively its influence in all battles with the terrorist gangs of Daesh (Islamic State, banned in Russia)," Ardawi told the Iraqi news Agency.

According to the major general, the Iraqi authorities continue developing the security service's combat capabilities by importing long-barrel guns that can target an enemy at long distances and have proven their effectiveness.

Ardawi also stressed that the import of new guns will be a part of the agreements with European countries.