UrduPoint.com

Iraq Inks Contracts With US, France To Receive Advanced Weapons - Military Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Iraq Inks Contracts With US, France to Receive Advanced Weapons - Military Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Iraqi Defense Ministry has signed contracts with the United States and France to receive advanced weaponry and improve the quality of Iraq's artillery systems, Maj. Gen. Abd Ardawi, the commander of the Iraqi artillery forces, said on Sunday.

"The ministry has concluded contracts with France and US to import advanced weapons, including artillery, which has proven in the recent period and effectively its influence in all battles with the terrorist gangs of Daesh (Islamic State, banned in Russia)," Ardawi told the Iraqi news Agency.

According to the major general, the Iraqi authorities continue developing the security service's combat capabilities by importing long-barrel guns that can target an enemy at long distances and have proven their effectiveness.

Ardawi also stressed that the import of new guns will be a part of the agreements with European countries.

Related Topics

Terrorist Import Russia Iraq France United States Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

15 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 day ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

1 day ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

1 day ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.