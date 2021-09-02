UrduPoint.com

Iraq Intends To Complete Reparation Payments To Kuwait In Early 2022 - Official

Thu 02nd September 2021

Baghdad plans to pay reparations to Kuwait in full in the first quarter of the next year to compensate for Iraq's 1990-1991 illegal military invasion of the country, Mazhar Muhammad Salih, the adviser of Iraq's prime minister for financial affairs, told Sputnik

"In line with UN Security Council resolutions 660 and 661, and estimates of the UN Compensation Commission [UNCC, a subsidiary body of the UN Security Council dealing with compensation claims linked to Iraq's invasion], the total amount of reparations for the war with Kuwait amounted to about $52 billion. The remaining amount [to be paid] is less than a billion Dollars or so. This amount will be fully repaid possibly by the end of the first quarter of the next year," Salih said.

The terms of payouts will depend on global oil prices and Iraq's subsequent income from its sale, as it is used to pay compensation to Kuwait, he added.

The Iraqi army entered and occupied Kuwait in August 1990 due to the two countries' disputes over border demarcation and oil production. The US-led coalition launched a military operation against the invaders in January 1991, and a month later the conflict officially ended.

Under the decision of the UN Security Council, adopted in 2003, Iraq had to transfer 5% of its oil proceeds to the UNCC as compensation to Kuwait. In 2018, the sum was decreased to 0.5%, followed by an increase to 1.5%. Since 2020, compensation has stood at 3%.

In late 2014, the UNCC allowed Baghdad to postpone reparations until early 2016 given the country's internal hardships.

