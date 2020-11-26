UrduPoint.com
Iraq Interested In Cooperation With Russia In Electricity Sector - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Iraq is interested in working with Russian companies to solve the country's electricity problems, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Thursday ahead of his meeting with Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

"We also have questions with regards to working with Russian companies in the sphere of electricity. As you know, we have problems with electricity, and there are Russian companies that have previously supported Iraq in this sphere," Hussein stated at the Rossiya Segodnya international multimedia press center.

The two sides will also discuss a proposal by the Russian side for the country's companies to participate in the development of Iraqi natural gas reserves. Hussein highlighted Iraq's interest in the increase of Russian investments into the country's energy sector, which currently stands at $13 billion in Russian energy companies' investment into Iraq's oil industry.

