Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria Hold Meeting In Oman Amid Iranian-Saudi Detente - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 12:40 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The ambassadors of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Syria in Oman gathered on Tuesday on the occasion of Ramadan and exchanged views on the recent developments in the region, marking the first meeting of this kind in many years, the Iraqi embassy said.

"The ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the sultanate, Qais Saad Al-Amiri, had the honor of receiving Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdallah Al-Anzi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Najafi and Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic Idris Maya. During the meeting, they exchanged views on regional affairs in an atmosphere of optimism on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan," the Iraqi diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The meeting would not have been possible without the efforts of Oman and Iraq, as the two have been seeking to promote dialogue between brotherly countries in the region, the Iraqi ambassador was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA.

The meeting, the first of its kind between the ambassadors of the four countries in many years, is the result of the gradual normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. In early March, the countries, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

