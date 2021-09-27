Iraq Issues Arrest Warrants for Israeli-Kurdish Peace Conference Participants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Iraqi Judicial Council has issued arrest warrants for at least three participants in a conference to normalize relations with Israel held in Iraqi Kurdistan, the council said in a statement on Sunday.

"With respect to the rest of the participants, judicial action will be taken when their full Names are established," the statement read.

On Friday, Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, hosted a conference called "Peace and Reconstruction," which was attended by more than 300 Sunni and Shiite leaders, representatives of tribes from six provinces of Iraq. In the final document, the participants called on the Iraqi authorities to normalize relations with Israel.

Last year, four Arab nations - the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco - normalized their relations with Israel, a move denounced by Palestinians as a betrayal of their cause.

The Iraqi government called the conference "an illegal gathering of tribal representatives living in Erbil" and declared their demand unacceptable. The authorities also accused the conference participants of trying to create discord in society in the run-up to snap elections, slated for October. The Iraqi Kurdistan Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the authorities of the autonomy were not aware of the conference.