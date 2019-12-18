UrduPoint.com
Iraq Judiciary Releases 2,700 Protesters

Iraq's highest judicial authority has ordered the release of 2,700 people held in anti-government demonstrations

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraq's highest judicial authority has ordered the release of 2,700 people held in anti-government demonstrations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Supreme Judicial Authority said 107 protesters are still held pending investigation.

The Iraqi government has pledged to release all protesters in custody if they were involved in any crimes.

Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October over poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

According to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights, at least 496 Iraqis have been killed and 17,000 have been injured since the protests began Oct. 1.

