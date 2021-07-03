UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Leaders Pledge After Attacks To Protect US, Allied Bases - Operation Inherent Resolve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Iraq Leaders Pledge After Attacks to Protect US, Allied Bases - Operation Inherent Resolve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Iraqi government leaders have confirmed to Washington their determination to protect bases in their country housing US and Coalition forces against all attacks, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto announced on Friday.

"Iraq's leaders have reiterated to us their commitment to protecting ISF [Iraqi Security Forces] facilities hosting US and Coalition personnel," Marotto said via Twitter.

On June 27, US aircraft carried out strikes on facilities of Iranian-backed militias - Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada - in the Iraq-Syria border region.

White House spokesperson Jan Psaki said on Monday the strikes were in response to five recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq.

"Each attack against the GoI [government of Iraq], KRI [Kurdistan Region of Iraq] and the Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi National sovereignty," Marotto said.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Twitter White House Iraq June Border All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Brazil prosecutors to probe claims against Bolsona ..

1 hour ago

Another two police officials suspended in minor gi ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 cases recorded increase in GB

1 hour ago

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

1 hour ago

Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressi ..

1 hour ago

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off H ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.