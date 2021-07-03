Iraq Leaders Pledge After Attacks to Protect US, Allied Bases - Operation Inherent Resolve

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Iraqi government leaders have confirmed to Washington their determination to protect bases in their country housing US and Coalition forces against all attacks, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto announced on Friday.

"Iraq's leaders have reiterated to us their commitment to protecting ISF [Iraqi Security Forces] facilities hosting US and Coalition personnel," Marotto said via Twitter.

On June 27, US aircraft carried out strikes on facilities of Iranian-backed militias - Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada - in the Iraq-Syria border region.

White House spokesperson Jan Psaki said on Monday the strikes were in response to five recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq.

"Each attack against the GoI [government of Iraq], KRI [Kurdistan Region of Iraq] and the Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi National sovereignty," Marotto said.