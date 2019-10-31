UrduPoint.com
Iraq Leaders Scramble To Respond To Mounting Rallies

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:56 PM

Iraq leaders scramble to respond to mounting rallies

Iraq's leaders scrambled on Thursday to produce a solution to mounting protests demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi that have so far left more than 250 dead

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Iraq's leaders scrambled on Thursday to produce a solution to mounting protests demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi that have so far left more than 250 dead.

Demonstrations first erupted on October 1 over corruption and unemployment and have since ballooned, with protesters now insisting on a government overhaul.

Their demands have been backed by populist cleric Moqtada Sadr, whose parliamentary bloc Saeroon has been gathering support to force the premier to come in for questioning.

The lawmakers are set to meet on Thursday for a fourth consecutive day as the executive branch, too, tried to find a political solution.

On Thursday, President Barham Saleh held closed-door talks on the premier's ouster with Iraq's main political figures, a source in the presidenti's office said.

"Things are heading towards a resolution," another senior Iraqi official told AFP.

But protesters appeared undeterred.

