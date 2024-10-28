Iraq Lodges UN Complaint Over Israel Using Its Airspace To Attack Iran
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Iraq has condemned Israel's use of its airspace to attack neighbouring Iran in a protest letter sent to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Baghdad said Monday.
A statement from government spokesman Bassim Alawadi said the letter condemns "the Zionist entity's blatant violation of Iraq's airspace and sovereignty by using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26".
Alawadi said the Iraqi foreign ministry would also bring up "this violation" in talks with the United States, Israel's close ally and top arms provider.
Israel on Saturday launched air strikes on military sites in Iran, risking further regional escalation more than a year into the Gaza war and a month into the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon.
Recent Stories
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
More Stories From World
-
Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing11 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets leadership of China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair21 minutes ago
-
Gerard Depardieu, a fallen icon of French cinema facing trial21 minutes ago
-
Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN21 minutes ago
-
‘Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party’ got leading position in parliamentary elections 202431 minutes ago
-
The seven states that will decide the US presidency51 minutes ago
-
China strengthens standard Chinese handwriting education1 hour ago
-
Weather radar data reveals new insights into migration patterns of Australian birds1 hour ago
-
Botswana launches environment-friendly eBoat to enhance e-mobility initiative1 hour ago
-
Floods claim 17 lives in Cambodia from mid-July to September: spokesperson1 hour ago
-
NCVC scatters seeds of pasture plants, wild trees in King Abdulaziz Protected Pasture in Al Hanakiya ..1 hour ago
-
Imam of Prophet's Mosque lectures at Sultan Murat II Mosque in Rožaje1 hour ago