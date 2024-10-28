Open Menu

Iraq Lodges UN Complaint Over Israel Using Its Airspace To Attack Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel using its airspace to attack Iran

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Iraq has condemned Israel's use of its airspace to attack neighbouring Iran in a protest letter sent to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Baghdad said Monday.

A statement from government spokesman Bassim Alawadi said the letter condemns "the Zionist entity's blatant violation of Iraq's airspace and sovereignty by using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26".

Alawadi said the Iraqi foreign ministry would also bring up "this violation" in talks with the United States, Israel's close ally and top arms provider.

Israel on Saturday launched air strikes on military sites in Iran, risking further regional escalation more than a year into the Gaza war and a month into the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon.

Related Topics

Attack Protest United Nations Israel Iran Gaza Iraq Baghdad United States Lebanon October From Government Top

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

10 minutes ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

40 minutes ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

2 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World