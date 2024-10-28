Iraq Lodges UN Complaint Over Israel Using Its Airspace To Attack Iran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Iraq has condemned Israel's use of its airspace to attack neighbouring Iran in a protest letter sent to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Baghdad said Monday.
A statement from government spokesman Bassim Alawadi said the letter condemns "the Zionist entity's blatant violation of Iraq's airspace and sovereignty by using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26".
Alawadi said the Iraqi foreign ministry would also bring up "this violation" in talks with the United States, Israel's close ally and top arms provider.
Israel on Saturday launched air strikes on military sites in Iran, risking further regional escalation more than a year into the Gaza war and a month into the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon.
