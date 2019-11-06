Iraq has lost over $6 billion due to the ongoing wave of mass protests taking place across the country, Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the Iraqi prime minister, said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Iraq has lost over $6 billion due to the ongoing wave of mass protests taking place across the country, Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the Iraqi prime minister , said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, the Iraqi losses have exceeded $6 billion," Khalaf said.

He pointed out that the road to Iraq's biggest port of Um Qasr had been blocked for five days in a row, which resulted in significant economic losses.

According to eyewitnesses, the security forces managed to lift the blockade on Wednesday, but later the protesters, accompanied by armed representatives of local tribes, blocked the road again.

The nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October and have since escalated. People are demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As the rallies grew more violent, the government was forced to declare a curfew and cut internet access in Baghdad and other regions, with the exception of Iraqi Kurdistan.