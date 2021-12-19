Iraq Makes Deal With Lithuania to Move Iraqi Nationals From Border to Vilnius - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) An Iraqi ministerial delegation has visited refugee camps along the Lithuanian-Belarusian border and made a deal with Lithuanian to relocate Iraqi nationals to dormitories in Vilnius, the country's migration ministry said on Saturday.

"The delegation has made an agreement with the Lithuanian side to transfer border camps to dormitories in the capital," delegation head Dureid Jamil Aisha said in the ministry's statement.

According to the politician, the Iraqi delegation held a series of meetings with the Lithuanian authorities, as well as representatives of international organizations and the United Nations. The delegation also visited refugee camps at the border and met with Iraqi nationals there.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the Lukashenko government. Minsk has firmly rejected the accusations.