Iraq Market Blast Kills At Least 10: Security Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:54 PM

Iraq market blast kills at least 10: security official

At least 10 people were killed and several others wounded Monday in a bomb blast in a busy market in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security official told AFP

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 10 people were killed and several others wounded Monday in a bomb blast in a busy market in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security official told AFP.

"A terror attack using a locally-made IED (improvised explosive device) in Woheilat Market in Sadr City, in east Baghdad, left several victims dead and others injured," Iraq's interior ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

