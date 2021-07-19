Iraq market blast kills at least 10: security official

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 10 people were killed and several others wounded Monday in a bomb blast in a busy market in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security official told AFP.

"A terror attack using a locally-made IED (improvised explosive device) in Woheilat Market in Sadr City, in east Baghdad, left several victims dead and others injured," Iraq's interior ministry said in a statement.