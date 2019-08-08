Iraq May Try Captured IS Fighters for EU, US - Member of Parliament

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Baghdad may try the fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) captured in Syria for Europe and the United States although it is risky and may not be acceptable, Sarkawt Shamsulddin, a member of the Iraqi Council of Representatives told Sputnik.

"There might be a chance that Iraq will try them basically for Europeans or Americans if they don't want to take them back. But that's also risky, not sure if that's gonna be acceptable to Iraqis and also to Iraqi Parliament. But we will see... when it becomes real.... But it has to be really consulted directly with Iraqi government, and also in the parliament we will have a say on when that happens," Shamsulddin said.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), he added, do not have a judicial system and cannot have a trial that is internationally recognized like Iraq can.

Shamsulddin noted that that they have over 1,000 captured IS fighters inside Iraq itself.

Asked whether there are any talks between Baghdad and SDF on the matter, the lawmaker said," I don't think Iraq has anything - other than military cooperation on the border that they share with them, but not official relations with SDF.

"

The SDF is still not internationally recognized by anyone, he added.

"I hope that they can have their recognition with Syria. That's not happened so far," Shamsulddin said.

US Special Representative for the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State James Jeffrey said on Thursday that about 10,000 IS fighters have been captured and are held in northeast Syria, some 8,000 of whom are Iraqi or Syrian nationals.

In addition, an estimated 70,000 people in the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria are mainly family members of the captured Islamic State fighters, Jeffrey said. Of those, 60,000 are Iraqi and Syrian nationals and 10,000 are from third countries and are associated with the 2,000 foreign terrorist fighters, he added.

US President Donald Trump last week urged Europe to take back IS fighters, threatening to "release them to Europe" otherwise, as European countries had been cautious about taking back their citizens who had joined terrorists abroad.

France said it would still handle repatriations of IS militants on a case-by-case basis. Germany said it would only take back IS fighters if they had had consular access.