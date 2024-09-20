Iraq militant killed in Syria strike blamed on Israel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A member of Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades was killed Friday in a strike targeting the faction in Syria.

The group named the slain worker as Abu Haidar al-Khafaji and said he was working in Damascus as a security adviser to the government.

A Brigades member earlier told AFP that Khafaji was killed in a dawn strike on one of the group's premises that also wounded a second worker.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the death of a Brigades member but was unable to verify the strike itself.