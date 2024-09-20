Iraq Militant Killed In Syria Strike Blamed On Israel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A member of Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades was killed Friday in a strike targeting the faction in Syria.
The group named the slain worker as Abu Haidar al-Khafaji and said he was working in Damascus as a security adviser to the government.
A Brigades member earlier told AFP that Khafaji was killed in a dawn strike on one of the group's premises that also wounded a second worker.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the death of a Brigades member but was unable to verify the strike itself.
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From World
-
India in box seat after Bumrah takes four against Bangladesh50 seconds ago
-
Third of Burundi mpox cases in children under five: UN31 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka lead by 202 in first New Zealand Test1 hour ago
-
US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen, sell power to Microsoft1 hour ago
-
Third of Burundi mpox cases in children under five: UN1 hour ago
-
India in box seat after Bumrah takes four against Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
France poised to finally get new govt3 hours ago
-
Kyiv restricts officials' use of Telegram over security concerns3 hours ago
-
Bulgarian firm not linked to deadly devices sent to Hezbollah: govt3 hours ago
-
China to 'gradually resume' seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban4 hours ago
-
Cambodian opposition figure in court on incitement charge4 hours ago
-
France set to finally get new government4 hours ago