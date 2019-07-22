Iraq Must Address Basrah Water Supply Crisis to Avoid Possible Disease Outbreaks- Watchdog

Iraq's southern governorate of Basrah may face possible water-borne disease outbreaks and economic hardship in the future if Iraqi authorities fail to address the deteriorating water resource infrastructure in the region, a report released on Monday by a prominent human rights watchdog said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Iraq's southern governorate of Basrah may face possible water-borne disease outbreaks and economic hardship in the future if Iraqi authorities fail to address the deteriorating water resource infrastructure in the region, a report released on Monday by a prominent human rights watchdog said.

According to the "Basra is Thirsty" report, published by Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Iraqi government has systematically failed to properly manage the country's water resources since the 1980s, with the problem escalating to a critical level in the summer of 2018, when at least 118,000 people were hospitalized due to contaminated water-related illness.

As a result of the Iraqi government's corruption and failure to invest in and maintain Basrah's water supply infrastructure, which has become contaminated with algae, human and animal waste, garbage and runoff fertilizers, approximately 4 million people in the governorate have been deprived from having access to potable water, the report said.

Additionally, Iraqi authorities have largely turned a blind eye to the escalating crisis and failed to set up a regulatory body that would provide its citizens with adequate information about how to properly treat contaminated water and what to do in a possible water-related disease outbreak.

The report recommended that Iraqi authorities set up an inter-jurisdictional independent water and environment task forces that would monitor the situation and coordinate action throughout various authorities to address the crisis.

HWR also recommended that Iraq invite international experts to conduct an assessment of the situation and consult the government on the steps that it needs to take to remedy the problem.

In August 2018, after thousands of Basrah residents fell ill due to having consumed polluted water, mass protests were held outside of the Basrah Health Directorate, with people demanding that the government address the water crisis.

Although at the time, then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi had promised to meet the protesters' demands and solve the problem, little has reportedly been done to remedy the crisis.