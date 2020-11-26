UrduPoint.com
Iraq Needs Cooperation With Foreign Intelligence To Defeat Islamic State- Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Iraq Needs Cooperation With Foreign Intelligence to Defeat Islamic State- Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Iraq needs cooperation with foreign intelligence and defense agencies to defeat the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in an interview with Sputnik, at the same time reaffirming commitment to foreign troops withdrawal.

"Cells and groups of terrorists are present in certain regions across Iraq ... and this has an influence on the security situation in Iraq, but the situation has changed after the IS disintegration. However, we need to cooperate with other countries in intelligence, weapons and training ... As for full withdrawal of [foreign] forces, we are talking about operational forces. Advisers, intelligence cooperation against IS gangs, or cooperation in [military] training are a different thing," Hussein said.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament passed a measure ending foreign military presence in the country, in response to the US operation to assassinate top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. After that, the US-led international coalition handed over to the Iraqi military a number of facilities where the US servicemen had been previously deployed, including air bases and the headquarters of the coalition's military advisers. By January 15, the US is to reduce the number of its troops present in Iraq by 2,500 under US President Donald Trump's initiative, with complete withdrawal expected by May. On Wednesday, Hussein announced that an agreement was reached on the withdrawal of extra 500 servicemen.

