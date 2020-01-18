Iraq Not 'Battlefield' for Political Confrontation in Middle East - Foreign Minister

The Iraqi soil should not be a battleground for regional political differences, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Hakim said at a meeting in Baghdad with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The Iraqi soil should not be a battleground for regional political differences, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Hakim said at a meeting in Baghdad with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

"The conversation was about [the fact] that Iraq should not be a battlefield. The parties noted the need to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and not violate it," Iraqi Al Sumaria tv channel quoted Hakim as saying.

The top diplomat added that the parties agreed on the need to support efforts to fight terrorists, who are still present in the east of the Euphrates.

Earlier in January, the Iraqi parliament decided to expel foreign troops after the United States killed one of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' top generals, Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shia militia, near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

US officials have repeatedly ruled out a complete pullback from Iraq. White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said last week that the United States would leave on its "own terms."