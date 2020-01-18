UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Not 'Battlefield' For Political Confrontation In Middle East - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:42 PM

Iraq Not 'Battlefield' for Political Confrontation in Middle East - Foreign Minister

The Iraqi soil should not be a battleground for regional political differences, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Hakim said at a meeting in Baghdad with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The Iraqi soil should not be a battleground for regional political differences, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Hakim said at a meeting in Baghdad with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

"The conversation was about [the fact] that Iraq should not be a battlefield. The parties noted the need to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and not violate it," Iraqi Al Sumaria tv channel quoted Hakim as saying.

The top diplomat added that the parties agreed on the need to support efforts to fight terrorists, who are still present in the east of the Euphrates.

Earlier in January, the Iraqi parliament decided to expel foreign troops after the United States killed one of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' top generals, Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shia militia, near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

US officials have repeatedly ruled out a complete pullback from Iraq. White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said last week that the United States would leave on its "own terms."

Related Topics

Parliament White House Iraq Baghdad United States January TV From Top Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Reham Khan says "These people have no capacity to ..

33 minutes ago

Crisis-hit Saracens set for relegation: reports

4 minutes ago

Al Jarwan meets Portuguese foreign policy official ..

46 minutes ago

Car Detonates Near Police Station in Somalia's Afg ..

4 minutes ago

Russia strike kill five civilians in northwest Syr ..

4 minutes ago

Macron rushed from Paris theatre during protest

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.