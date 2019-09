Baghdad is not yet ready to join the coalition of states in the Persian Gulf region that Iran is proposing, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim told reporters Thursday

Alhakim said Iraq needed time to calm down and understand what would happen with the talks between the two sides.