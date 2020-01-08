Iraq Notified US in Advance Which Facilities Iran Would Attack - Reports

Iraq warned the United States in advance about which bases would be attacked by Iran, after having received relevant notification from Tehran, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iraq warned the United States in advance about which bases would be attacked by Iran, after having received relevant notification from Tehran, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's office that Iran had notified Baghdad prior to the airstrikes attacks on US bases in Iraq and added that Tehran's military actions would only target the US troops in Iraq and would not affect the country's personnel, but noted that it had not specified which facilities would be targeted.

The broadcaster, meanwhile, reported, citing the Arab diplomatic source, that Iraq had warned the United States "which bases would be hit.

"

A US defense official confirmed to the broadcaster that Iran had told the Iraqis which bases should be abandoned.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's assassination of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad air base and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters. According to Iranian media reports, 80 US servicemen were killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.