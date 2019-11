Iraqi officials must ramp up their response to mass demonstrations demanding an overhaul of the political system, the United Nations' representative in Baghdad told AFP in an exclusive interview Wednesday

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said officials must "step up to the plate and make things happen. They are elected by the people, they are accountable to them."